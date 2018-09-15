FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2018

Abu Dhabi Financial Group offers revised bid for Abraaj's Middle East funds - document seen by Reuters

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) has submitted a revised bid to acquire the management rights for the Middle East funds of stricken Dubai-based Abraaj, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Private equity firm Abraaj has 10 Middle East funds with some 200 investors from across the globe in these funds.

Abraaj filed for provisional liquidation in the Cayman Islands in June after months of turmoil related to a row with investors over the use of their money in a $1 billion healthcare fund.

Reporting Stanley Carvalho; editing by Maher Chmaytelli

