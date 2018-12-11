Solidere says Ajman's Al-Zorah project will take at least 15 more years

DUBAI (Reuters) - The planned $60 billion Al-Zorah development will take at least 15 more years to complete, said Oussama Kabbani, the Chief Operating Officer of Solidere International, the Lebanese co-developer of the project.

Solidere recognizes there is a challenge in the United Arab Emirates’ real estate market, he told reporters in Ajman, one of the smallest emirates of the seven-member UAE federation, where the project is based.