FILE PHOTO - Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is pictured as he speaks with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (not pictured) during a dinner at the Hotel de Matignon in Paris, France November 21, 2018. Lucas Barioulet/Pool via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s crown prince approved on Monday 5.6 billion dirhams ($1.52 billion) for research and development surrounding water scarcity and food security over the next five years.

“We have directed the Executive Committee to form global partnerships that seek innovative solutions in these vital areas,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan wrote on Twitter.