Business News
October 15, 2019 / 8:03 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russian sovereign fund announces 10 deals in UAE worth more than $1.3 billion

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it would sign 10 investment agreements worth more than $1.3 billion with partners from the United Arab Emirates including the Mubadala Investment Company on Tuesday.

The agreements, to be signed during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will cover high tech, health care, mineral resources extraction, logistics and industrial manufacture, RDIF said in a statement.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below