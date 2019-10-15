Russian sovereign fund announces 10 deals in UAE worth more than $1.3 billion

RIYADH (Reuters) - Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it would sign 10 investment agreements worth more than $1.3 billion with partners from the United Arab Emirates including the Mubadala Investment Company on Tuesday.
The agreements, to be signed during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will cover high tech, health care, mineral resources extraction, logistics and industrial manufacture, RDIF said in a statement.
Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens