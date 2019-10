FILE PHOTO: UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei talks to journalists as he arrives for an OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is cooperating with Russia to buy Russian nuclear fuel, state-run news agency (WAM) quoted the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Industry as saying on Monday.

“There is cooperation between the two countries to buy Russian nuclear fuel in relation to the UAE’s peaceful program for nuclear energy,” Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said.