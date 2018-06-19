FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UAE imposes ban on birds from Russia after flu outbreak: WAM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned the import of domestic and wild live birds, as well as their meat and meat products from Russia after a bird flu outbreak, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

An outbreak of H5N2 bird flu on a farm in the central region of Kostromskaya Oblast led to the death of more than 660,000 birds, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said in December last year.

The UAE ban did not cover “thermally-treated poultry products, meat and eggs,” said WAM, citing an environment ministry statement.

Reporting by Katie Paul, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh

