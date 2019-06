FILE PHOTO - Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is pictured as he speaks with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (not pictured) during a dinner at the Hotel de Matignon in Paris, France November 21, 2018. Lucas Barioulet/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said he discussed regional and international issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Monday.

A tweet from the crown prince gave no details.

Tensions in the Middle East have risen as the United States has stepped up pressure on Iran over its missile program and support of proxy groups in regional conflicts.