Merchant ship collides with UAE navy vessel in the Gulf

DUBAI (Reuters) - A merchant ship collided with a United Arab Emirates navy boat as it was taking part in a routine mission off UAE territorial waters in the Gulf on Tuesday, the UAE armed forces said.

There were no casualties in the incident and "other damage is being evaluated", state news agency WAM said, citing a statement from the General Command of the Armed Forces.

It gave no details on the type of merchant ship, the cargo it was carrying or any details on whether shipping routes were affected.