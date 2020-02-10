Sao Paulo governor says less protection of sugar is 'win-win'

FILE PHOTO: The governor of Brazil's Sao Paulo state Joao Doria gestures during a meeting of the LIDE (Businessmen Leaders Group) in Campos do Jordao, Brazil, April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The governor of Sao Paulo said on Monday at an industry conference that less protection of sugar would guarantee better access and lower prices for consumers.

“Sugar is the most protected product in the market, the reduction of tax and non-tax barriers would guarantee better access,” Joao Doria said in his opening remarks at a three-day industry meet in Dubai.

“It would bring higher margins to producers and lower prices to consumers. It is a win-win game.”

Brazil is the world’s largest sugar exporter and the second-biggest producer.

Doria also said all countries that grow sugar cane should produce ethanol - a biofuel that can be added to gasoline - and use it.

“It (ethanol) has diversified our energy mix, reducing risk, and has been a great source of innovation.”