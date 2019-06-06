Report on tanker attacks to be presented to U.N. Security Council: Sky News Arabia

FILE PHOTO: A damaged Andrea Victory ship is seen off the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Norway will present to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday the results of a joint probe into attacks targeting four tanker vessels off the UAE coast last month, UAE-owned channel Sky News Arabia reported.

The Abu Dhabi-based channel gave no further details.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on May 29 that they were the work of “naval mines almost certainly from Iran”. Tehran denied the accusations.

The May 12 attacks targeted two Saudi tankers, an Emirati vessel and a Norwegian tanker, causing no casualties.

They occurred off the UAE emirate of Fujairah, which lies just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil and gas shipping route.

The strait separates the Gulf Arab states and Iran, which has been embroiled in an escalating war of words with the United States over U.S. sanctions and the U.S. military’s regional presence.