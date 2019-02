FILE PHOTO: United Arab Emirates' Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy attends the opening meeting of the Arab Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, in the South Sinai governorate, south of Cairo, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’s economy minister, Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri, said on Monday trade tensions between the United States and China are harmful to ‘all of us’ and is important for the UAE not to take sides on the issue.