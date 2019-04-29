UAE court upholds life sentence against Turkish citizen for terrorism

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ Supreme Federal Court upheld a life sentence against a Turkish citizen in a terrorism case, Emirates News agency (WAM) said on Monday.

The Turkish national, according to the indictment, was found guilty of “launching an extensive campaign on a Facebook account named ‘Ali Ozturk Mehmet’ without getting an official permit. He used the account for promoting the ideologies of the two terrorist groups and sending them funds through money transfer companies in the UAE”, WAM said.

A trade and tourism hub, the UAE is an absolute monarchy which tolerates little public criticism.