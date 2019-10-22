UAE's Masdar wins bid to develop Uzbekistan solar project

DUBAI (Reuters) - UAE’s Masdar, a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, said on Tuesday it had won a bid to develop Uzbekistan’s first public-private partnership (PPP) solar project.

Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, will develop the 100-megawatt (MW) utility-scale solar plant, under the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) Scaling Solar program.

The project will be located in the Navoi region of Uzbekistan.