Abu Dhabi to build PET plastic recycling plant with Veolia

DUBAI (Reuters) - Ahu Dhabi will build a food-grade polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic recycling plant with Veolia, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on Wednesday.

The recycling plant is to be established through a partnership between Alliances for Global Sustainability and Veolia, the office said on Twitter, adding it would be the first of its kind in the region. It will be supported by Abu Dhabi’s Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi Ports subsidiary KIZAD and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer).