FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 28, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

UAE minister says U.N. Yemen rights report merits response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Tuesday a United Nations report accusing the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen of human rights abuses merited a response.

“We should review and respond to the (UN) experts’ report published today,” said Gargash in a tweet.

“The coalition is fulfilling its role in reclaiming the Yemeni state and securing the future of the region from Iranian interference,” he added.

Reporting by Tuqa Khalid; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.