UAE minister says U.N. Yemen rights report merits response

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Tuesday a United Nations report accusing the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen of human rights abuses merited a response.

“We should review and respond to the (UN) experts’ report published today,” said Gargash in a tweet.

“The coalition is fulfilling its role in reclaiming the Yemeni state and securing the future of the region from Iranian interference,” he added.