August 10, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Emirates Airlines expects single-digit U.S. capacity rise in 2018: executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Emirates Airline [EMIRA.UL] expects a single-digit percentage rise in its U.S. capacity in 2018, as the market rebounds after travel restrictions imposed by the Trump Administration weakened demand from the Middle East early last year, a company executive said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Emirates airlines planes stand parked at Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo

Matt Schmid, senior vice president, Emirates North America, said by phone from Toronto that travel demand to and from the United States is back to the same levels from before January 2017. Emirates, the largest international airline by passenger traffic, saw a decline in U.S. demand between January and May 2017, because of “insecurities linked to some of the policies implemented early last year,” he said in an interview.

Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Richard Chang

