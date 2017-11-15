Casino company Empire City explores alternatives

(Reuters) - Privately held Empire City Casino said on Wednesday it was exploring alternatives, including strategic partnerships, to broaden its offering.

The New York-based casino said it seeks to transform its nearly 100-acre property into a leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment venue.

The announcement comes a month after Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR.O), a casino in Vegas, said its main operating unit emerged from bankruptcy with $2 billion in cash.

Empire City Casino, located at the intersection of Central Park Avenue and Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers, is owned by the Rooney family, which also owns Yonkers Raceway and the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is the company’s financial adviser for the review.