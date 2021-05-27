School can fire mentally ill teacher who made death threats - 11th Circ

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a Georgia school district’s firing of an art teacher who allegedly threatened to kill herself and her son was lawful because it was based on her conduct and not her major depressive disorder as she had claimed.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that even if Jerri Todd’s mental health issues contributed to her behavior, the Fayette County School District had an obligation to keep students and staff safe from violence.

Matthew Billips of Barrett & Farahany, who represents Todd, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the school district and its lawyers at Harben Hartley & Hawkins.

Todd was hired in 2009, a year after her father committed suicide, which had triggered her own suicidal thoughts, according to filings in the case. Todd was diagnosed with major depressive disorder after she confided in her school’s principal, who urged her to see a mental health professional.

Todd managed her depression for several years and during that time discussed her suicidal thoughts with at least one colleague, who urged her not to act on them because she had a son to look after.

In early 2017, Todd began making comments about possibly killing herself and her son, who was a student at the school, according to court filings. That included detailing to one colleague six ways she had considered doing it, such as sedating her son with Xanax. Another teacher said Todd had commented that she “had every right to kill her son.”

Todd was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility for four days and briefly lost custody of her son. While on medical leave from work she continued to make concerning comments to colleagues and was ultimately fired.

Todd sued the school district in 2017, claiming her firing was based on her disability in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten in 2019 granted tmsnrt.rs/34lGplD summary judgment to the district, finding that her firing stemmed not from her diagnosis of depression but from her unsettling conduct.

Todd appealed, arguing that the risk of harm cited by the school district in terminating her arose from her mental illness, amounting to direct evidence of discrimination under the ADA.

But the 11th Circuit panel on Thursday said the fact that Todd worked at the school for years without incident after being diagnosed with depression belied her claim, and that her alleged violent threats were sufficient cause to fire her.

“Whatever the cause, the District acted within its rights to eliminate that behavior from (the school), especially since Todd’s job required that she be responsible for the welfare of her students,” Circuit Judge Robin Rosenbaum wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Robert Luck and R. Lanier Anderson.

The case is Todd v. Fayette County School District, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-13821.

