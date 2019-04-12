Amazon, T-Mobile say Facebook's job ads settlement moots age-bias claims

Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc and Cox Communications Inc have told a federal judge that a lawsuit claiming they blocked older people from seeing job ads posted on Facebook must be dismissed after the social media giant’s recent settlement of similar claims about targeting ads in a discriminatory way.

In a filing in federal court in San Jose, California on Wednesday, the companies said Facebook’s settlement in March with the American Civil Liberties Union of separate discrimination complaints includes a release from claims related to the targeting of job ads that extends to companies that advertised on the platform. Facebook in the settlement agreed to stop allowing companies to target job ads based on users’ sex, age or zip code.

