IN BRIEF: Airbus lands an 11th Circuit win in severance-bias case

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a win for Airbus Defense & Space Inc (ADSI) in a sex-discrimination lawsuit by three women who accused the government contractor of offering severance packages only to men during a 2016 downsizing.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the women failed to clear a key hurdle of sex-discrimination claims by offering evidence that they were “similarly situated” to their male colleagues.

Herndon, Virginia-based ADSI initiated layoffs at its Huntsville, Alabama branch near the end of a 10-year federal contract to build Lakota helicopters. It said it would pay severance to employees who were not offered comparable positions by an affiliate, Airbus Helicopter Inc, or whose offer from AHI required “immediate” relocation.

Appellants Shirley Johnson, Tenea Stoddard and Jill Ranes were denied severance after rejecting offers that ADSI deemed comparable, but which seemed likely to require relocation after 12 months.

They sued under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, alleging that ADSI laid off 13 employees and paid severance to five – all men. The women said they and their male colleagues were similarly situated because all were subject to the same layoff and severance program.

The 11th Circuit, however, in an unpublished opinion said they must show that a male colleague received severance after turning down a “comparable” job offer from AHI, in Huntsville.

The women “did not come forward with any evidence of anyone who met this standard,” nor any evidence that ADSI applied the severance criteria “differently, inequitably, or discriminately to these male employees,” the panel said.

The case in Shirley Johnson, Tenea Stoddard and Jill Ranes v. Airbus Defense & Space Inc, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-11424.

For Johnson, Stoddard and Ranes: Eric Artrip and Teresa Ryder Mastando of Mastando & Artrip

For Airbus Defense & Space Inc: Michael Lucas and Meryl Cowan of Burr & Forman