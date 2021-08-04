Employee escapes arbitration due to nonbinding nature of ADR agreement

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a gas station operator’s broad requirement that employees take legal claims to alternative dispute resolution did not amount to an arbitration agreement, and a former employee can pursue a wage-and-hour class action in court.

A gavel and a block is pictured at the George Glazer Gallery antique store in this illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said provisions in Newcomb Oil Co LLC’s employment application and employee handbook were not enforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act because they did not guarantee the final, binding remedy that is the hallmark of arbitration.

The panel agreed with a federal judge in Kentucky who refused to send a 2018 lawsuit by former Newcomb employee Michael Southard to arbitration.

Newcomb, which operates gas stations in Kentucky and Indiana, and its lawyers at Stoll Keenon Ogden did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Southard’s lawyers at Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky.

Southard worked as a cashier at a Newcomb gas station from 2017 to 2018. After leaving the job, he filed a lawsuit in federal court accusing Newcomb of failing to pay overtime, provide meal and rest breaks, and provide statements of wage deductions in violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and Kentucky wage laws.

Southard later cut out the FLSA claims in an amended complaint, leaving only the state-law claims. Newcomb moved to dismiss or stay the case pending arbitration, arguing that Southard had signed an arbitration agreement enforceable under the FAA.

The company pointed to a provision in Southard’s application for employment that required him to refer any dispute to alternative dispute resolution “before any other legal action is taken.”

And Newcomb cited provisions of its employee handbook similarly requiring workers to submit to ADR and stating: “If there is a conflict that cannot be resolved between the employee and the company, both agree that the matter will be referred to mediation.”

U.S. District Judge Charles Simpson in Louisville sided with Southard last year, finding that the parties had not formed an agreement to arbitrate under the FAA. Simpson then remanded Southard’s remaining state-law claims to Kentucky state court.

Newcomb appealed, arguing that the references to ADR and mediation did not change the fact that the company and Southard had clearly agreed to settle legal disputes outside of court.

But the 6th Circuit on Wednesday said under the FAA, an agreement to arbitrate is only valid and enforceable if it guarantees a binding remedy. Newcomb’s did not: mediation, for example, is not binding, the court said.

“An agreement to participate in ADR could encompass a whole slew of different processes — really, almost any means of resolving a dispute other than litigation,” Circuit Judge R. Guy Cole wrote. “What precise form of ADR the parties agreed to here is unclear.”

The panel included Circuit Judges John Bush and John Nalbandian.

The case is Southard v. Newcomb Oil Co LLC, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-5318.

For Southard: Ori Edelstein of Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky

For Newcomb: John Sheller of Stoll Keenon Ogden