3rd Circ. says FCA whistleblower amendment retroactive

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said an amendment to the False Claims Act that eased the burden of proof on whistleblowers applies retroactively to any case that was pending when the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that the law was designed to address, deepening a circuit split.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a $1 million judgment against contractor The Farfield Co for underpaying workers on a rail project that concluded in 2007, rejecting the company’s claim that its conduct occurred too early for the Fraud Enforcement and Recovery Act (FERA) of 2009 to apply.

The panel joined the 6th and 7th Circuits in ruling that FERA, which removed a requirement in the FCA that whistleblowers show proof of a defendant’s specific intent to defraud the government, applied to any lawsuit that was pending on June 7, 2008, the law’s effective date.

The 5th, 9th and 11th Circuits, by contrast, have held that FERA applies only to alleged false claims submitted to the government that were pending payment on or after that date.

Lawyers at Stevens & Lee who represent Pennsylvania-based Farfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did lawyers at Jennings Sigmond who represent an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local that had sued Farfield.

Farfield in 2002 won a $54.7 million contract for a railroad track improvement project near Philadelphia.

The project was partially federally funded, so Farfield was required to pay its workers prevailing wages under the federal Davis-Bacon Act. The law requires different classifications of workers to be paid the prevailing local wage for those positions.

In 2009, after the project was completed, an IBEW local filed a complaint in Philadelphia federal court alleging that Farfield had intentionally allowed lower-wage workers to perform high-skilled tasks, and in doing so had submitted false claims to the government in violation of the FCA.

The U.S. Department of Justice declined to intervene in the case. Farfield maintained that the workers had been properly classified, and the lower-paid employees were merely assisting workers performing more complicated tasks.

After years of litigation, a trial was conducted before a court-appointed special master, who in 2019 found that Farfield employees classified as laborers and groundmen had performed the work of higher-paid linemen. The special master found the workers were underpaid by about $160,000 and recommended a judgment of just over $1 million.

U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney adopted the recommendations in full last year.

Farfield appealed, arguing that Kearney and the special master erred by applying FERA to the case since the company’s conduct pre-dated the effective date of the law. Farfield also maintained that any inadvertent misclassification of workers was not substantial enough to justify the judgment.

The 3rd Circuit on Tuesday disagreed on both counts. FERA was adopted in response to a 2008 Supreme Court ruling in Allison Engine Co v. U.S. ex rel Sanders, which first recognized the “specific intent” requirement in the FCA.

The fact that Congress chose to make the law retroactively effective to June 7, 2008 – two days before Allison Engine was issued – shows that it was intended to restore the more plaintiff-friendly standard that existed at the time, and should apply to any case pending at the time, Circuit Judge D. Brooks Smith wrote.

And Farfield’s false certification of compliance with Davis-Bacon was not minor, Smith said; it went on for about two years, undercutting the local labor market and shortchanging workers.

The panel included Circuit Judges Theodore McKee and Thomas Ambro.

The case is International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers v. The Farfield Co, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1922.

For IBEW: Marc Gelman of Jennings Sigmond

For Farfield: Susan Friedman of Stevens & Lee