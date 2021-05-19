NLRB staff privately praised firing of Trump-era general counsel

(Reuters) - Some high-ranking lawyers at the National Labor Relations Board celebrated President Joe Biden’s firing of Trump-era general counsel Peter Robb and praised his replacement as “wonderful” and “a refreshing change,” according to internal emails released on Wednesday.

The seal of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation (NRTW), which represents workers in legal disputes with unions, said it had received the 35 pages of emails in response to a request under the Freedom of Information Act.

The emails are likely to fuel criticisms by Republicans and business groups who have said Robb’s firing was politically motivated, potentially illegal, and undermined the board’s integrity. NRTW President Mark Mix said the emails show that Biden’s “power grab” was praised by many board lawyers who are supposed to impartially apply the law.

“Independent-minded workers should not have their cases adjudicated by officials who celebrate partisan, pro-union boss attacks on the NLRB,” Mix said.

NLRB spokesman Kayla Blado said the emails either came from staffers’ personal accounts and were later forwarded to NLRB email addresses, or were “personal comments” meant to congratulate Robb’s temporary replacement, Peter Sung Ohr.

“As the first immigrant and Asian-American to hold this position, he is proud to serve in this capacity and uphold the National Labor Relations Act,” Blado said.

Biden fired Robb, who was seen by many unions and Democrats as fiercely pro-business, on the same day that he took office in January. The White House removed Robb’s top deputy, Alice Stock, a day later, and shortly after named Ohr, the regional director in Chicago, as acting general counsel.

In the ensuing months, Ohr has withdrawn nearly 40% of the guidance memos Robb issued to agency staff and indicated that he will seek to extend the protections of federal labor law to workers who engage in political advocacy. Ohr has also withdrawn a number of complaints issued under Robb, including several that the NRTW filed against unions.

Board staff in the emails released by NRTW on Wednesday mostly shared news stories about the upheaval at the agency or board filings involving the validity of Ohr’s appointment, but some were more opinionated.

Mori Rubin, the board’s regional director in Los Angeles, in a Jan. 23 email to unidentified recipients said that the then-rumored appointment of Ohr “would be wonderful.” She also referred to Stock as Robb’s “clone.” In response, three recipients wrote “Go Biden!!” “That would be terrific!” and “Hope this comes true!”

Rubin sent the email from her personal account, Blado said on Wednesday.

Emily Hunt, a deputy assistant general counsel who has worked at the board for more than 30 years, wrote in a Feb. 2 email to Ohr that on Inauguration Day, “I exclaimed to myself, ‘This day just keeps getting better and better!’” She also praised Ohr for “wasting no time in correcting the damage done to workers’ rights” with Robb in office.

The NLRB last month in a case brought by the NRTW against a union for American Broadcasting Companies Inc employees declined to rule on whether Robb’s firing was lawful, saying the task should be left to federal courts. NRTW argued that under the National Labor Relations Act, the general counsel is granted a four-year term and can only be removed for cause.

Biden has nominated Jennifer Abruzzo, who served as deputy general counsel at the NLRB during the Obama administration, to become general counsel.