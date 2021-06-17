O'Reilly Auto is latest employer sued over COVID screening pay

(Reuters) - O’Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC has been hit with a proposed nationwide class action claiming the retailer should have paid workers at its 28 U.S. distribution centers for time they spent each day in COVID-19 screenings and security checks.

Jeffrey Pipich, who worked at an O’Reilly distribution center in California until February, said in a complaint filed in San Diego federal court on Wednesday that he and other workers spent as much as 20 minutes per shift in screenings but were not paid the minimum wage or overtime for that time, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Pipich, who is represented by Berger Montague, says O’Reilly began conducting COVID-19 screenings last year. Distribution center employees were required to have their temperatures taken and answer a series of questions before they proceeded to a security check. Workers also went through a security screening after clocking out at the end of their shifts, he said.

Springfield, Missouri-based O’Reilly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

O’Reilly is just the latest company to face class-action claims over employee security screenings and, more recently, COVID-19 screenings such as temperature checks.

Walmart Inc was sued in February for allegedly violating the FLSA and California law by not paying workers for COVID checks. The retailer has said that it added wages to hourly workers’ paychecks to reflect the time they spent in screenings.

In the 2014 case, Integrity Staffing Solutions Inc v. Busk, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously held that security screenings are not part of workers’ “principal activities,” and thus are not compensable under the FLSA.

But Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in a concurring opinion said security checks that are directly related to worker safety or efficiency should be covered by the wage law, and several courts have agreed.

Last year, for example, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said corrections officers at a New Mexico prison had to be paid for time spent in security checks because they were integral to ensuring the safety of the facility.

Pipich’s lawyers in his complaint did not address Busk, but asserted that time O’Reilly employees spent in screenings were compensable under the FLSA.

Pipich proposed a nationwide opt-in collective and is seeking lost wages, liquidated damages, restitution and statutory penalties.

The case is Pipich v. O’Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-01120.

For Pipich: Sophia Rios of Berger Montague

For O’Reilly: Not available