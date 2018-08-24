Outsourced workers keep union rights when rehired - 2nd Circuit

HealthBridge Management LLC violated federal labor law by shifting 48 unionized housekeeping and laundry workers to a third-party management company’s payroll and re-hiring them as new, probationary employees 15 months later, stripping them of the rights they had accrued under their collective bargaining agreements, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the senior-care chain and three of its former facilities in Connecticut violated the National Labor Relations Act by using a “short-duration operational change … to circumvent union obligations (and) extinguish collectively bargained rights.”

