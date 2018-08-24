FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 24, 2018 / 12:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Outsourced workers keep union rights when rehired - 2nd Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

HealthBridge Management LLC violated federal labor law by shifting 48 unionized housekeeping and laundry workers to a third-party management company’s payroll and re-hiring them as new, probationary employees 15 months later, stripping them of the rights they had accrued under their collective bargaining agreements, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the senior-care chain and three of its former facilities in Connecticut violated the National Labor Relations Act by using a “short-duration operational change … to circumvent union obligations (and) extinguish collectively bargained rights.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Pzwi3L

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.