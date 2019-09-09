Northland Power to buy Colombian utility in C$1.05 billion deal

(Reuters) - Northland Power Inc (NPI.TO) said on Monday it would buy most of Colombian utility Empresa de Energia de Boyaca (EBSA) in a deal valued at C$1.05 billion ($797.9 million), including debt.

The proposed acquisition is Northland’s second investment in Latin America, following the La Lucha solar project in Mexico that began construction earlier this year.

EBSA serves a population of 1.3 million residents across 123 municipalities, Northland Power said.

The company said it expected the deal to add to its free cash flow by mid-single digit during the current regulatory period ending 2023.

Based on submitted tariff, EBSA is expected to contribute about C$100 million to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2020.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter this year.