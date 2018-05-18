En+ to propose plan to U.S. Treasury contingent on sanctions removal: source

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group (ENPLq.L), which manages Oleg Deripaska’s aluminum and hydropower businesses, will present the U.S. Treasury with a plan to reduce his stake and change its directors - a plan contingent on the lifting of U.S. sanctions against the company, a source close to En+ said.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of aluminium and power producer En+ Group is seen on a building in central Moscow, Russia February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The company is still working to secure buyers for Deripaska’s stake to bring him below 50 percent, the source said.

The source said En+ would likely have to ask the U.S. authorities for an extension to the June 6 deadline for Deripaska to sell the stake and for the independent directors to be appointed, the source added.