FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 18, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

En+ to propose plan to U.S. Treasury contingent on sanctions removal: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group (ENPLq.L), which manages Oleg Deripaska’s aluminum and hydropower businesses, will present the U.S. Treasury with a plan to reduce his stake and change its directors - a plan contingent on the lifting of U.S. sanctions against the company, a source close to En+ said.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of aluminium and power producer En+ Group is seen on a building in central Moscow, Russia February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The company is still working to secure buyers for Deripaska’s stake to bring him below 50 percent, the source said.

    The source said En+ would likely have to ask the U.S. authorities for an extension to the June 6 deadline for Deripaska to sell the stake and for the independent directors to be appointed, the source added.

    Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Clara Denina; Editing by Adrian Croft

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.