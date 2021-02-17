Energy Transfer to buy Enable Midstream for $2.6 billion in natgas push

(Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP said on Wednesday it would acquire Enable Midstream Partners for $2.6 billion, as the oil and gas pipeline company looks to expand its natural gas liquids transportation business.

Enable common unitholders will receive 0.8595 Energy Transfer common units for each unit they own. In addition, each outstanding Enable Series A preferred unit will be exchanged for 0.0265 Series G preferred units of Energy Transfer.

The transaction will also include a $10 million cash payment for Enable’s general partner and the deal was valued at about $7.2 billion, including debt.

The acquisition will also provide significant gas gathering and processing assets in the Arkoma basin across Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as the Haynesville Shale in East Texas and North Louisiana, the companies said.

Energy Transfer expects the combined company to generate more than $100 million of annual run-rate cost and efficiency synergies.