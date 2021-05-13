Genworth defers mortgage insurance unit's IPO due to volatile trading

(Reuters) -Insurer Genworth Financal Inc said on Thursday it had deferred the initial public offering of its mortgage insurance unit, Enact Holdings, due to significant trading volatility in the sector.

“Genworth’s Board of Directors determined that current market pricing for the planned offering does not accurately reflect Enact’s value,” Genworth Chief Executive Officer Tom McInerney, said.

McInerney said Genworth will continue to evaluate its options as market conditions develop.

“We maintain our positive long-term outlook for the MI sector, given strong trends in the U.S. housing market and expected tailwinds as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” he said.

Enact provides mortgage insurance to prospective homebuyers, who can get access to these products with a down payment of less than 20% of the home’s value.

J.P. Morgan Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co were the lead underwriters for Enact’s proposed offering.