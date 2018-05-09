Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 billion pipeline, renewables sale

(Reuters) - Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) will sell a U.S. gas pipelines business and part of its renewable energy portfolio for a combined $2.5 billion, the Canadian pipeline operator said on Wednesday, achieving the first step in its debt reduction plan.

File Photo: Pipelines run to Enbridge Inc.'s crude oil storage tanks at their tank farm in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. Picture taken March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Investors have pressured Enbridge to sell assets that are not integral to its main oil and natural gas pipelines business since its $28 billion purchase last year of U.S.-based Spectra Energy. Enbridge's long-term debt pile of $60.87 billion as of Dec. 31 has also caused alarm at credit rating agencies. [bit.ly/2EwyF5O]

To address the concerns, Enbridge said in November it would raise upwards of C$3 billion ($2.33 billion) from divestments in 2018, the first sales from a pool of non-core assets it had identified worth C$10 billion.

On Wednesday, Enbridge said it had sealed a C$1.75 billion agreement with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to sell a 49 percent stake in wind and solar power assets in North America and Germany.

The Calgary-based firm will also sell Midcoast Operating LP, its U.S. gas pipelines unit, to an affiliate of private equity firm ArcLight Capital Partners LLC for $1.12 billion. Midcoast operates facilities to process and treat natural gas and natural gas liquids.

“This transaction, in addition to our other funding actions taken, accelerates funding for our secured capital program and gives us increased financial flexibility,” Enbridge Chief Executive Officer Al Monaco said in a statement announcing the CPPIB deal.

Enbridge said it may yet monetize or sell its remaining stakes in U.S. renewable power assets that were not included in the CPPIB agreement.

Banking sources indicated that Enbridge had offered all its renewables assets for sale to begin with, asking potential buyers to propose the best deal.

In an interview with Reuters, Bruce Hogg, head of power and renewables at CPPIB, said its longstanding history with Enbridge and the fund’s desire to grow its renewables exposure led to the agreement.

“We were having conversations about a broader arrangement and the ability to grow value over time, which was a much more sellable package (to Enbridge) than they initially envisaged,” he said.

The pension fund will also provide C$500 million of capital to help finance outstanding construction related to the German offshore wind scheme, and signed a 50-50 joint venture with Enbridge to invest in future European offshore wind projects.

CPPIB has been investing in renewable power assets since it established a standalone unit in December to look at the space, outside of its infrastructure business. Its also purchased U.S. utility NextEra Energy Partners’ (NEP.N) wind and solar assets in Ontario last month for about $582 million.

CIBC Capital Markets and law firm Dentons advised Enbridge on the renewables deal, the statement said. RBC Capital Markets and Citigroup advised CPPIB, sources familiar with the matter said. Citi, along with Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, worked with Enbridge on the U.S. midstream sale.

Enbridge’s Toronto shares were 1.9 pct higher at C$41.19 at 1300 Eastern.

($1 = 1.2922 Canadian dollars)