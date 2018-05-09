Enbridge sells wind, solar assets for C$1.75 billion to trim debt

(Reuters) - Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) will sell a 49 percent stake in some of its renewable power assets for C$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion), the pipeline operator said on Wednesday, as it seeks to shed non-core businesses and reduce its massive debt load.

File Photo: Pipelines run to Enbridge Inc.'s crude oil storage tanks at their tank farm in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. Picture taken March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

The sale, to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), includes solar and wind energy assets in North America and Germany, and advances Calgary-based Enbridge’s target of selling assets worth C$3 billion this year.

For the CPPIB, the deal represents the second bet in as many months on renewable energy, as it takes advantage of low prices in the sector. The pension fund manager said last month it would buy U.S. utility NextEra Energy Partners’ (NEP.N) wind and solar assets in Ontario for about $582 million.

Enbridge’s investors have pressured the company to sell assets that are not integral to its main oil and natural gas pipeline business since its purchase of Spectra Energy last year for $28 billion.

The company currently has about $61 billion in long-term debt.

“This transaction, in addition to our other funding actions taken since April, accelerates funding for our secured capital program and gives us increased financial flexibility,” Enbridge Chief Executive Officer Al Monaco said in a statement.

The deal, under which Enbridge will continue to manage, operate and provide administrative services for the renewable power assets, is expected to close in the third quarter.

Enbridge expects to retain its stake in other U.S. renewable power assets, which may be monetized or sold at a later date, it said.

The CPPIB and Enbridge will also form a joint venture focused on future European offshore wind energy projects.

($1 = 1.2922 Canadian dollars)