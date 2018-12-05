Canada-to-U.S. oil pipelines restarted after weather-related disruptions

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two major pipelines carrying oil from Canada to the United States resumed operations after brief disruptions due to power outages from severe weather in Saskatchewan, Canada, trade sources said on Wednesday.

A number of lines on Enbridge Inc’s Mainline system, which carries about 1.2 million barrels per day of crude and other liquids, and TransCanada Corp’s 590,000 bpd Keystone crude pipeline were hit by power outages on Tuesday in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, sources and Enbridge said.

TransCanada said its Keystone pipeline was operational, in an emailed statement on Wednesday, but did not confirm the temporary outage. Enbridge did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both systems originate in Alberta, where most of Canada’s oil is produced.

The outages came just days after the Alberta government announced forced cuts in crude production. Western Canadian oil producers have struggled to export crude because of full pipelines as production has surged to a record at more than 4.6 million bpd in 2018.

Western Canadian Select (WCS) heavy oil prices strengthened on news of the restart, dealers said, trading at $23.50 a barrel below West Texas Intermediate benchmark prices. Prices traded at a discount of about $24.50 on Tuesday.