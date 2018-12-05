Enbridge Mainline oil system restarted after outage: trade sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc’s (ENB.TO) Mainline oil pipeline system resumed service overnight after a temporary outage and reduced flow rates due to severe weather in Saskatchewan, Canada, trade sources said on Wednesday.

A number of lines on the Enbridge’s Mainline system, which carries about 1.2 million barrels per day of crude and other liquids, and TransCanada Corp’s (TRP.TO) 590,000 bpd crude Keystone pipeline were hit by power outages on Tuesday in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, sources and Enbridge said.

It was not immediately clear whether the Keystone pipeline had been restarted.

Enbridge and TransCanada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The outages came just days after the Alberta government announced forced cuts in crude production. Western Canadian oil producers have struggled to export crude due to full pipelines as production has surged to a record at more than 4.6 million bpd in 2018.

Western Canadian Select (WCS) heavy oil prices strengthened on news of the restart, dealers said, trading at $23.50 a barrel below West Texas Intermediate CLc1 benchmark prices.