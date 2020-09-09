Canada's Enbridge to resume east leg of Line 5 pipeline

FILE PHOTO: The Enbridge Tower is pictured on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

(Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it will restart the east segment of its Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac after receiving authorization from the U.S. federal pipeline regulator.

In a statement reut.rs/2R7zZQt, the Canadian pipeline operator said a review by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration did not identify any integrity issue around a displaced anchor and had no objection to restarting the east leg.

“The decision to allow the restart of the east segment of Line 5 is very positive for the many residents and businesses in Michigan and the Great Lakes region who depend on the energy Line 5 delivers,” said Vern Yu, Executive Vice President and President of Liquids Pipelines at Enbridge.

The 67-year-old Line 5, a part of the vast North American Mainline network, travels through the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

A Michigan circuit court judge had allowed the Canadian company to restart operations at the west leg of the pipeline in July while the damaged east leg was shut following damage.