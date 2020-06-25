Michigan court orders Enbridge to temporarily shut down Line 5 pipeline

FILE PHOTO: The Enbridge Tower is pictured on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc has to halt Line 5 operations and disclose information related to the recent damage caused to a part of the oil pipeline, a Michigan circuit court judge ordered on Thursday.

The company has been asked to keep the damaged east line of the pipeline shut and also close the currently operating west line within 24 hours of receipt of the court's order here

Both legs would remain closed pending the outcome of a hearing to be held next Tuesday, according to the order.

"Enbridge has failed to provide the State with information about the cause of this significant development involving Line 5," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said bit.ly/3eAfKoC adding, Thursday's ruling, while significant, was only a short-term fix.

“If the lines are put back into operation, one mismanaged incident or accident would result in a historic catastrophe for our state.”

Nessel has been attempting through the courts to permanently shut down the portion of the 67-year-old Line 5 that passes across the Straits’ lakebed, fearing any leak would pollute the Great Lakes.

The line, a part of the vast North American Mainline network, travels through the Straits of Mackinac between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

Enbridge shut down both legs of Line 5 on last Thursday after the damage to the east leg, but resumed operations at the west leg after two days.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the order.