Canada's Enbridge swings to loss on C$4 billion hit from charges

(Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) on Thursday reported a loss for the first quarter compared with a profit a year earlier, hit by nearly $4 billion in charges related to its investment in DCP Midstream and derivative losses.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was C$1.43 billion ($1.02 billion), or 71 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$1.89 billion, or 94 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.