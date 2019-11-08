Enbridge posts quarterly profit on higher crude transportation

(Reuters) - Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc reported a quarterly adjusted profit on Friday, as it moved more oil through its liquids Mainline system.

Enbridge said it transported 2.71 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil on its key Mainline system across Canada and the United States during the third quarter, up from 2.58 million bpd in the same quarter a year earlier.

The Mainline network can transport up to 2.85 million barrels a day of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Canada’s oil producers are desperate for new export pipelines, as rising production and tight capacity on existing pipelines and rail has led to the Alberta government curtailing output.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was C$949 million ($719.43 million), or 47 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, compared with a loss of C$90 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company incurred a loss last year as it took some charges, including a non-cash expense of C$1.02 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 56 Canadian cents per share.