Enbridge profit misses Street on lower natural gas volumes

(Reuters) - Canada’s Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) (ENB.N) on Thursday posted a quarterly profit that was short of analysts’ estimates, hurt by a decrease in natural gas pipeline volumes, offsetting gains from the assets it gained in the Spectra Energy deal.

Natural gas pipeline volumes averaged 1.53 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) in Canada, down 1 percent, and it moved 1.64 mmcf/d in the United States, down 2.4 percent, Enbridge said.

The company bought Houston-based Spectra last September in an all-stock deal valued at about $28 billion, creating North America’s largest energy infrastructure company.

The pipeline operator also said it is waiting for approval from Minnesota for its Line 3 replacement project, which will double capacity on the line to 760,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Calgary-based Enbridge’s liquids pipeline business, its biggest, earned C$976 million, on an adjusted basis, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from C$941 million a year earlier.

The company moved 2.5 million bpd of crude oil on its mainline system across Canada and the United States during the quarter, up 6 percent year over year.

Earnings attributable to shareholders was C$765 million ($595.38 million), or C$0.47 per share, compared with a loss of C$103 million, or C$0.11 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted to remove items, Enbridge earned C$0.39 per share, missing consensus by 4 Canadian cents as per Thomson Reuters data.