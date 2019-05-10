Enbridge profit beats on higher oil and gas volumes

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil tanks at Enbridge's terminal are seen in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline operator, beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Friday, as it benefited from transporting more oil and gas across its pipelines.

The company said it transported 2.7 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) on its key Mainline system across Canada and the United States during the first quarter, up from 2.6 million bpd in the year-ago quarter.

Enbridge has been working on replacement works on its Line 3 pipeline project that would run from Alberta to Wisconsin and connect to pipelines carrying crude to refineries in the United States.

Construction costs for the project were tracking below budget in Canada and above budget in the U.S. due to permitting delays in Minnesota, the company said.

Adjusted earnings rose to C$1.64 billion ($1.22 billion) in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$1.38 billion in the year-ago quarter.

On an adjusted per share basis, the company earned 81 Canadian cents, while analysts’ on average had expected 72 Canadian cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.