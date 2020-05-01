Enbridge notifies regulator of leak at Line 3 pump station in Saskatchewan

(Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) said on Friday it was notified by Enbridge Inc of a leak at the pipeline operator’s Herschel pump station in Saskatchewan.

The estimated 150 cubic meters crude oil spill was mostly contained within Enbridge property and there is no risk to public safety, according to the regulator. (bit.ly/2ylSoDh)

A CER inspection officer is on site to monitor and assess Enbridge’s clean-up, the regulator said.

The pump station is part of Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline.