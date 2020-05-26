Enbridge to raise rates for Express crude pipeline by 3%

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc proposed raising tariff rates on its Express crude oil pipeline from the International Boundary near Alberta, Canada, to points in Wyoming and Montana by 3%, according to a filing on Monday.

* The company will increase committed rates on the line effective July 1, the filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said.

* The 785-mile Express Pipeline transports up to 280,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Hardisty, Alberta, to Casper, Wyoming.

* The line brings a variety of light, medium and heavy crude oil from Western Canada to refiners in the U.S. Rocky Mountain states.

* Separately, Enbridge also filed to raise rates on the Platte pipeline to the ceiling rates in accordance with FERC’s index methodology.

* The 933-mile Platte Pipeline transports up to 164,000 bpd of crude oil from Casper, Wyoming, to Guernsey, Wyoming, and 145,000 bpd from Guernsey to Wood River, Illinois.