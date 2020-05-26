Enbridge to raise rates for Express crude pipeline by 3%

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc proposed raising tariff rates on its Express crude oil pipeline from the International Boundary near Alberta, Canada, to points in Wyoming and Montana by 3%, according to a filing on Monday.
* The company will increase committed rates on the line effective July 1, the filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said.
* The 785-mile Express Pipeline transports up to 280,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Hardisty, Alberta, to Casper, Wyoming.
* The line brings a variety of light, medium and heavy crude oil from Western Canada to refiners in the U.S. Rocky Mountain states.
* Separately, Enbridge also filed to raise rates on the Platte pipeline to the ceiling rates in accordance with FERC’s index methodology.
* The 933-mile Platte Pipeline transports up to 164,000 bpd of crude oil from Casper, Wyoming, to Guernsey, Wyoming, and 145,000 bpd from Guernsey to Wood River, Illinois.
Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Tom Brown