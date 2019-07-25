Commodities
July 25, 2019 / 1:48 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Enbridge says open to re-route Line 5 after legal action by Wisconsin tribe

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Enbridge Inc on Thursday said it was open to working with the Bad River Band and will consider re-routing its Line 5 oil pipeline after the native American tribe in Wisconsin sued the company seeking to shut the pipeline.

The Bad River Band filed a federal lawsuit against Enbridge on Tuesday in the Western District of Wisconsin, asking for the section of Line 5 that runs across its reservation to be decommissioned and removed because of the risk of a leak.

“The vast majority of the easements through the reservation extend until 2043; those in question affect only a small fraction of the twelve miles of Line 5 within the reservation. Enbridge has considered re-routing Line 5, and as discussed with the Bad River Band, remains open to this option as a solution,” Enbridge said in a statement. 

The 540,000 barrels-per-day pipeline ferries light crude and propane from Alberta to refineries in the Midwest and Ontario and is a critical part of Enbridge’s Mainline network, which delivers the bulk of Canadian oil exports to the United States.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below