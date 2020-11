Enbridge begins construction of new solar facility in Pennsylvania

(Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Friday it has begun construction of the Heidlersburg solar project in Tyrone Township, Pennsylvania designed to use solar panels to help power its natural gas pipeline operations.

Construction work on the privately funded about $6.5 million project began in November 2020, with operations expected to begin in the second quarter 2021, the company said in a statement.

The Heidlersburg solar project will produce 2.5 megawatts of solar energy and will contribute towards company’s emission reduction targets, which includes achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

