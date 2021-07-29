EnBW sees profit drop in Q2 but holds full year guidance

FILE PHOTO: Flags of German power supplier EnBW Energie Baden-Wuertemberg AG are pictured at the company's headquarters in Karlsruhe, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - EnBW, Germany’s third-largest energy firm by market value, on Thursday reported a second-quarter core profit decline of 6.8%, citing impairment and provision losses for coal contracts and weaker wind farm performance.

The company said, however, that the result should even out over the remainder of 2021, confirming its outlook for adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the full-year to grow by 2-7%.

In the years up to 2025, the company wants to continue investing in growth areas, in expanding grids and renewables, in electric mobility and new products, and in broadband and telecommunications, it said.