(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp (ECA.TO) reported a 50 percent rise in adjusted profit for the first-quarter on Tuesday, helped by higher production and prices.

Encana’s adjusted income rose to $156 million, in the quarter ended March 31, from $104 million, a year earlier.

Total production rose to 324,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 317,900 boe/d a year ago.