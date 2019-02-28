Encana profit beat estimates on higher output and oil prices

Encana offices is pictured in Parachute, Colorado, U.S. on December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo

(Reuters) - Encana Corp’s quarterly profit topped analyst estimates on Thursday as the Canadian oil and gas producer saw a 20 percent rise in output, and sold crude at a 7 percent higher rate than last year.

The oil and gas producer said total production during the quarter rose to 403,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 335,200 boe/d a year ago.

The Calgary-based company, which has increasingly focused on its core North American basins like the Montney in Canada and the Permian in the United States, boosted its portfolio with a deal to buy Newfield Exploration Co for $5.5 billion in November.

The deal added the SCOOP and STACK regions, a fast-growing shale oil play in the Anadarko basin in Oklahoma, to its assets.

On an adjusted basis, including Newfield production, full-year 2018 production averaged more than 555,000 boe/d.

Encana expects 2019 adjusted production to be in the range of 560,000 boe/d to 600,000 boe/d. Analysts on average were expecting 571,700 boe/d, according to IBES data from Refinitiv

Realized prices for oil increased 6.8 percent to $56.54 per barrel.

Encana posted a net income of $1.03 billion, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, on a $941 million gain

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 32 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 16 cents per share.