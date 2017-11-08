Encana's profit falls 7 percent as production slips

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp’s profit fell 7.3 percent in the third quarter, hurt by lower oil and gas production.

Encana offices is pictured in Parachute, Colorado, U.S. on December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo

The Calgary-based company said on Wednesday its net profit slipped to $294 million, or 30 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $317 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total oil and gas production fell to 284,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 338,000 boe/d a year ago, led by a 29 percent fall in natural gas production.

Liquids production, which takes into account oil and condensate, rose 9 per cent.

Chief Executive Doug Suttles said the company was “firmly” on track to meet its 2017 targets.

Encana said production in the Permian basin in October averaged 80,000 boe/d, higher than its fourth quarter target of 75,000 boe/d.

“We ... are particularly encouraged by the combination of strong productivity in the Permian and robust condensate rates,” Raymond James analyst Chris Cox said in a note to clients.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were down 2 percent at $12.50 in premarket trading.