Encana's profit slips 7 percent as production falls
November 8, 2017 / 11:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Encana's profit slips 7 percent as production falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp’s profit fell 7.3 percent in the third quarter, hurt by lower oil and gas production.

Encana offices is pictured in Parachute, Colorado, U.S. on December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo

The Calgary-based company said on Wednesday its net profit slipped to $294 million or 30 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $317 million or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total oil and gas production fell to 284,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 338,000 boe/d a year ago, Encana said.

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

