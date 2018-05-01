Stronger oil output, prices drive Encana profit beat

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp (ECA.TO) beat analysts’ estimates with a 50 percent rise in adjusted profit for the first-quarter on Tuesday, helped by higher production and stronger prices for its crude.

The company is in the middle of a five-year plan to boost its output growth rate by focusing on four core North American basins - the Montney and Duvernay in Canada and the Eagle Ford and Permian in the United States.

Realized prices for oil rose about 12 percent to $55.74 per barrel, reflecting a broad rise in global oil prices over the past year and helping Encana earn 16 cents per share, above an expected 13 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Encana’s adjusted income rose to $156 million, in the quarter ended March 31, from $104 million, a year earlier.

The company said it was on track to raise total production by more than 30 percent in 2018 compared to last year.

In the first quarter, Encana’s total production rose to 324,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 317,900 boe/d a year ago.